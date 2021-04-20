Actress Dia Mirza appointed as Brand Ambassador for Lotus Organics+

The Earth day campaign from Lotus Organics+ with their gorgeous brand ambassador Dia Mirza goes live on the brand and celebrity’s Instagram and Facebook pages on 16th April 2021. The objective of the campaign is to provide a platform for people to share their stories on how they are working towards creating a greener, cleaner environment. Through the #liveorganic lifestyle, Dia will inspire others to share their stories on how they are contributing towards preserving the environment. It may be taking small Initiatives such as the non-usage of plastic bottles or carrying their own cloth bag while going shopping in an effort to eliminate plastic bags. It could also include more significant steps like undertaking cleanliness drives in the neighborhood and planting trees to increase the green cover. Through this campaign, Dia will reach out to a youthful audience of millennials, Gen Z, and her large fan base, many of whom are deeply concerned about environmental issues. Through this campaign, individuals would be encouraged to send their entries, and Dia will acknowledge the efforts of 3 people whose entries touch her heart. These three individuals would be rewarded by lotus organics+ with hampers containing skin-friendly organic beauty products.