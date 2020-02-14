Actress Jacqueline Fernandez launches Lotus WhiteGlow DD Creme

India's leading natural beauty care brand Lotus Herbals has found a brand ambassador in the gorgeous Miss Universe, Sri Lanka, Jacqueline Fernandez. The leading Bollywood actress who is admired by many for her beauty and grace will be the face for the new Lotus WhiteGlow DD Creme campaign. Being one of the most clicked celebs of B-town, she’s definitely the best fit for a product that promises to make you photo ready in 2 minutes. While Jacqueline will be the main face for WhiteGlow DD Creme, the brand has plans of roping in regional celebrities and influencers to make the campaign more impactful. Lotus Herbals has left no stone unturned to launch the new TVC and has an effective plan for National & Regional TV channels & top OTT platforms. While the focus will be on social media before the actual TVC launch, Lotus WhiteGlow DD Crème will be launched through a TVC starring Jacqueline. In the post-launch phase the brand is looking to collaborate with small screen celebrities.