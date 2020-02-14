Actress Jacqueline Fernandez launches Lotus WhiteGlow DD Creme

India's leading natural beauty care brand Lotus Herbals has found a brand ambassador in the gorgeous Miss Universe, Sri Lanka, Jacqueline Fernandez. The leading Bollywood actress who is admired by many for her beauty and grace will be the face for the new Lotus WhiteGlow DD Creme campaign. Being one of the most clicked celebs of B-town, she’s definitely the best fit for a product that promises to make you photo ready in 2 minutes. While Jacqueline will be the main face for WhiteGlow DD Creme, the brand has plans of roping in regional celebrities and influencers to make the campaign more impactful. Lotus Herbals has left no stone unturned to launch the new TVC and has an effective plan for National & Regional TV channels & top OTT platforms. While the focus will be on social media before the actual TVC launch, Lotus WhiteGlow DD Crème will be launched through a TVC starring Jacqueline. In the post-launch phase the brand is looking to collaborate with small screen celebrities.
Commenting on the launch of Lotus WhiteGlow DD Creme, Nitin Passi, joint managing director Lotus Herbals says “We are excited about the launch of WhiteGlow DD Creme which is a new addition to our range of quality skincare products. This unique product is a perfect blend of skincare & makeup. I am confident that this innovative DD Creme will be an instant hit with the younger consumers who love being photo ready for selfies”. Talking about the new campaign, the brand ambassador for Lotus WhiteGlow, Jacqueline Fernandez says “As an actress I must look photo-ready all the time, but as a person I would rather avoid heavy makeup. And this is where the new WhiteGlow DD Crème comes handy. It doesn’t just give the desired photo-ready radiance in no time, but also defends my skin against everyday damage."
As the face for Lotus WhiteGlow DD Creme, Jacqueline will appear in multimedia campaigns spanning Digital, TV, Print, Social Media and OTT platforms. With its biggest media plan for Lotus WhiteGlow, the brand will run a new TVC with Jacqueline Fernandez on top performing GEC channels, Mega properties, top regional channels and news channels. It will be supported by a new Print ad that will be placed across national magazines. The new WhiteGlow DD Creme campaign will run on all Lotus Herbals social platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and for the first time Lotus will post the TVCs on their YouTube page as well. To increase the social traffic the TVC will be launched on the Celebrity's platform also. Massive bloggers activity and giveaway contest will be hosted to create the maximum engagement.
Jacqueline who is the epitome of beauty and fitness in Bollywood believes in keeping her skincare routine simple, and her makeup light yet photo-ready. Lotus WhiteGlow DD Creme a daily defense crème which is light-on-the-skin blends perfectly and gives photo-ready matt radiance all day long. It also keeps the skin hydrated and protected from harmful UV rays. Jacqueline has personally found Lotus WhiteGlow DD Crème perfect for herself, and now she means to share the secret of her flawless glowing skin with the world at large.
