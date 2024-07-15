Ad Club Bangalore launches 'LogoJam': a nationwide brand identity design contest

"We are in the process of re-visioning the role of Advertising Club Bangalore and our aim with LogoJam is to be collaborative and inclusive in our approach to set the new identity of Ad Club Bangalore," said Laeeq Ali, president of The Ad Club Bangalore. “The new identity should symbolize Ad Club Bangalore’s core values of innovation, collaboration, leadership, and excellence. It will capture the spirit and future-forward approach of this community-focused, non-profit organization. From events like the Inspiration Room series to a vibrant member network, the club is committed to fostering a thriving community of advertising professionals,”