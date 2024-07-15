Ad Club Bangalore presents Edition 4 of the Inspiration Room with creative leader Joji Jacob

The Ad Club Bangalore announces the fourth Inspiration Room session featuring Joji Jacob, regional chief creative officer (Havas SEA + NA) and cofounder BLKJ Havas Singapore. On Thursday, July 18, 2024, at 6 PM, Joji, who was part of the Innovation Lions Jury, will offer a unique behind-the-scenes look at the 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.