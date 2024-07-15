Ad Club Bangalore presents Edition 4 of the Inspiration Room with creative leader Joji Jacob

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The event features Joji Jacob, regional chief creative officer (Havas SEA + NA) and cofounder BLKJ Havas Singapore.
The Ad Club Bangalore announces the fourth Inspiration Room session featuring Joji Jacob, regional chief creative officer (Havas SEA + NA) and cofounder BLKJ Havas Singapore. On Thursday, July 18, 2024, at 6 PM, Joji, who was part of the Innovation Lions Jury, will offer a unique behind-the-scenes look at the 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.
A Cannes Lions Special In Store:
Hear insights from a jury member: Gain firsthand knowledge from Joji, who has extensive experience judging across various categories at Cannes Lions.
Celebrate award-winning creativity: Delve into the work that captured the jury's attention this year, including the first-ever Lions for Iceland and Kazakhstan!
Explore global trends and diversity: Discover what's driving innovation in the advertising and marketing landscape worldwide.
About Joji Jacob:
Award-winning creative leader with a proven track record of impactful work.
Recently named Singapore's Most Influential Creative Person.
Extensive experience across the advertising industry.
Event Details:
Date: Thursday, July 18, 2024
Time: 6:00 PM
Venue: We:Neighbourhood, Residency Road, Bangalore
Registration: Rs 750 per head for members, Rs 950 per head for non-members (Limited seats available)
