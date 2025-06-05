Ad Club's Bipin R. Pandit pens biography tracing career, life, and more

Bipin R. Pandit, The Advertising Club’s COO and founder of live music shows IP Khumaar, has released his biography that captures his 28-year journey with the Club, his childhood days, professional career, family, spirituality and more.

The book was released by The Advertising Club president Rana Barua, group CEO, Havas India, South East and North Asia (Japan & South Korea) at Goafest 2025 on May 23, during the Abby Awards ceremony in the presence of industry leaders and a packed audience. It was the 58th edition of the Abbys, and Pandit has handled 28 of the premier advertising awards as head of The Ad Club Secretariat.

Bipin R. Pandit joined The Ad Club from Castrol India, where he spent a decade handling Electronic Data Processing. He started his career in Baroda Rayon after his graduation in the commerce stream, in the accounts department.

It was after Pandit joined the Club that the Effie for advertising effectiveness was launched in India and the Emvie for media excellence was born. Both the premier award properties started off as part of a three-day advertising festival in Mumbai in 2001 alongside the Abbys and were spun off as separate events thereafter. Both the properties are 25 years old.

The biography ‘Bipin R. Pandit – Impassioned’ features a foreword by Padma Shri Piyush Pandey and a special note by Padma Shri Prasoon Joshi.

It also features reflections of The Ad Club’s Presidents and Managing Committee members on the critical role of the Secretariat in The Advertising Club’s growth and also Pandit’s reflections on working with several presidents and managing committee members. Through these reflections and anecdotes, the book captures the history of The Advertising Club over the last 28 years.

Speaking about the book, Pandit said, “It started with a LinkedIn blog which I wrote post the conclusion of last year’s Abby Awards at Goafest getting great traction. Rana Barua, my President called and mentioned that this is an exciting journey and encouraged me to write a Book and promised a launch at next year's Goafest. Gour Gupta, my very dear friend got his Organization TRIBES to Support the Book project wholeheartedly and Gokul Krishnamoorthy agreed to Co-author and curate. The Book got a great launch and going by the feedback I am happy people are liking what they have seen and read.”

“Bipin R. Pandit has been the steady pulse of The Advertising Club for almost three decades - consistently dependable, and deeply passionate. His journey is a testament to what it means to lead with integrity, humility, and an unwavering commitment to the industry. With Impassioned!, Bipin offers a rare glimpse into the many layers that make him who he is - not just the man behind the scenes, but the force that has kept TAC united, relevant, and thriving year after year." - Rana Barua, group CEO Havas India, SEA and North Asia and president, TAC.

“Happy to say that I have known Bipin from the time he joined the Advertising Club. I have had the pleasure of seeing him blossom into a mature and dependable person who can handle the large events as well as the different committees who make up the AdClub. Bipin's ever smiling countenance is very comforting. And his multi-faceted personality with real passion in music, cricket and advertising make him a very interesting person to interact with. I wish him all the very best.” - Ramesh Narayan, past president, The Advertising Club.

The book also delves into his personal life and the cute love story that blossomed on a Dadar apartment terrace, leading to a wedded union. It also looks at the human of adland from the lens of his family members.

Tracing the influences that shaped his passion for music and cricket, ‘Impassioned’ dives deep into the persona of Bipin R. Pandit that makes him a feisty and flamboyant human of adland.

Bipin R. Pandit has committed 10 pc of all sales proceeds from the book to the Light of Life Foundation run by Villy Doctor, which works for the upliftment of the underprivileged communities.

