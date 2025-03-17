Ad Club inspiration room with Prasad Bidapa

The Advertising Club Bangalore has announced that its latest edition of Inspiration Room series will feature Prasad Bidapa. A trailblazer in the Indian fashion industry, Bidapa will take the stage on Thursday, March 20th, 7:30 PM onwards to share his incredible journey and insights into fashion, branding, and creative storytelling.

Renowned as India’s iconic fashion guru, Prasad Bidapa has been at the forefront of the industry for over four decades. An alumnus of the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad, he is celebrated for his groundbreaking contributions, including events like the Kingfisher Fashion Awards, India Men’s Fashion Week, and the Mega Model Hunt, which launched stars like Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, and John Abraham.

"The Inspiration Room series continues to attract visionary leaders, and having Prasad Bidapa join us is testament to that," said Laeeq Ali, president of the Advertising Club Bangalore. "His ability to blend creative storytelling with sustainable fashion and branding is unmatched, and we are excited to hear his perspectives."

In addition to his contributions to fashion, Bidapa has been a champion of sustainable design and textile revival. Since 2015, his work with Rajasthan Heritage Week has set new benchmarks in promoting Khadi and handloom, showcasing India's rich textile heritage on global platforms. His initiatives have earned him a reputation as a cultural ambassador, with shows presented in the USA, Japan, Singapore, and Sweden, among others.

