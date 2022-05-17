Adani Media Initiatives and Dailyhunt launch the #StoryForGlory competition

“Through the #StoryForGlory initiative, Adani Media Initiatives is extremely pleased to be partnering with Dailyhunt, as we strive to give the storytellers of India the platform to share their stories. Technology has changed the way we consume and create content with the power now shifting back to the people to tell their stories in their own true and authentic way. Through this initiative, we aim at celebrating and catalysing this trend as we strive to shine a light on the storytellers of our country and provide them with the opportunity to grow their skills and tell the stories that make Bharat,” said Sanjay Pugalia, CEO and editor-in-chief, AMG Media Networks, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises.