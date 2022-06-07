Adani Wilmar celebrates ‘World Poha Day’ with the launch of Fortune Poha

Talking about the launch of Fortune Poha, Mukesh Kumar Mishra, vice president – sales & marketing, Adani Wilmar said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of Fortune Poha for our consumers across the country. This healthy breakfast & snacking category has been witnessing an uptick in the demand, during the post-pandemic era. Riding on this wave of changing consumer preference, we aim to strengthen our food portfolio with nutritious options, which will further strengthen our existing food portfolio. As part of the company’s long-term vision, we aspire to accelerate branded consumption in the segment with Fortune range of products, providing premium quality, value for money products to our customers.”