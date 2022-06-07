Adani Wilmar celebrates ‘World Poha Day’ with the launch of Fortune Poha

Launched in two variants – Fortune Poha and Fortune Indori Poha will be available in 500g pack size
Adani Wilmar(AWL), one of the largest and fastest-growing packaged food FMCG companies in India has announced the launch of Fortune Poha in two new variants, to commemorate the occasion of World Poha Day. The brand new offering by Adani Wilmar will be available in two variants – Fortune Indori Poha and Fortune Poha, which are available in 500g pack size. With the introduction of this nutritious and healthy snack option, Adani Wilmar aims to further strengthen and expand its existing food portfolio.
Talking about the launch of Fortune Poha, Mukesh Kumar Mishra, vice president – sales & marketing, Adani Wilmar said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of Fortune Poha for our consumers across the country. This healthy breakfast & snacking category has been witnessing an uptick in the demand, during the post-pandemic era. Riding on this wave of changing consumer preference, we aim to strengthen our food portfolio with nutritious options, which will further strengthen our existing food portfolio. As part of the company’s long-term vision, we aspire to accelerate branded consumption in the segment with Fortune range of products, providing premium quality, value for money products to our customers.”
The company will be leveraging its extensive distribution network to introduce the new offering in a phased manner across markets.
Commenting on the announcement, Vineeth Viswambharan, associate vice president, sales & marketing, Adani Wilmar said “Poha is one of the most popular healthy breakfast and snacking options across major markets in India. The fast-emerging product is also a delicious alternative to other fast-food options. With the shift in the buying patterns among consumers towards packaged products, we aim to excite the marketplace with our distinctive range while catering to a wide set of audiences. We believe this will make a great addition to our existing product portfolio as part of Brand Fortune and will further enable us in strengthening market share.”
He further added, “Considering the high levels of consumption of Poha in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan as well as metropolitan cities such as Mumbai and New Delhi, we have planned extensive on-ground and online campaigns to promote the product in these markets.”
The latest offering as part of Brand Fortune from Adani Wilmar undergoes hygienic processing, thereby maintaining its healthy dietary fibre and protein content. The products are priced at Rs 52 and Rs 55 for Thick Poha and Indori Poha respectively. The products will be available on leading e-commerce platforms as well as large-format retail and general stores across markets in the country.
