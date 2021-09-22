Adani Wilmar reaffirms Zyada Ka Vaada for Raag Gold

Raag Gold has always been one of the top players in the palmolein oil category since its inception in 2004. While the category is predominantly driven by commercial use and HORECA segment, Adani Wilmar wants to continue and reaffirm its association with value seeking households and therefore has gone ahead with the "Zyada Ka Vaada" plank. HCF, the brand's Agency on Record (AOR) conceptualised the TVC shortly after winning the mandate to handle branding and advertising for Raag Gold Refined Palmolein Oil and Raag Gold Vanaspati.
Raag Gold Refined Palmolein Oil is pitched to women of the household from SEC B and SEC C as an oil that gives you more on all fronts - health, taste, and budget. While the protagonist in the old ads was portrayed as a homemaker, this one shows her in a modern light, as a homemaker who also runs her own business.
Ajay Motwani, CMO, Adani Wilmar, said "Raag Gold was built on a 'Zyada Ka Vaada' promise. It speaks to value seeking, discerning buyers. We have evolved this thought, to appeal to those striving for more in their lives. It is people who stretch themselves in life, be they women running catering businesses, who demand more from the products they buy too. The creative execution has brought this thought to life, in an engaging manner."
Amit Parikh, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, HCF said, "It's easy to create an ad for a product where you simply pitch product x against product y. But that was not the case with Raag Gold; the task was to make an ad that would change the buying behaviour and it's not easy. But thanks to a clear brief from the client, we were able to crack it!"
Dipen Patel, executive creative director, HCF, said, "Sometimes a creative solution is neither purely emotional nor purely rational, it's a mix of both. And this grey area makes for a story that is rooted in reality. The Raag Gold story had to appeal to the heart and convince the brain with Zyada Ka Vaada! Also, we wanted to show our target audience in a modern light without going overboard."
The ad will run across India, predominantly in Karnataka, AP, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Orissa and parts of North India where the consumption of palmolein oil is high.
Credits
Agency: HCF (Hetarsh Creative Force)
Founder & Chief Creative Officer: Amit Parikh
Executive Creative Director: Dipen Patel
Creative Director: Umesh Baldaniya
Group Account Director: Rajiv Nair
Account Manager: Purva Shah, Prashant Rathod
Production House: Film & Shots
Director: Aman Sachdeva
Producer: Kushal Desai
Client: Adani Wilmar
Client's Team: Ajay Motwani, Giriraj Jadeja, Meet Sharma
Cinematographer: Sylvester Fonseca
Music Director: Anand Bajpai
Production Designer: Priya and Satya Designs
Product Stylist: Goldwin Fonseca
Food Stylist: Nitin Tandon
(We got this information in a press release).