Adani Wilmar reaffirms Zyada Ka Vaada for Raag Gold

Ajay Motwani, CMO, Adani Wilmar, said "Raag Gold was built on a 'Zyada Ka Vaada' promise. It speaks to value seeking, discerning buyers. We have evolved this thought, to appeal to those striving for more in their lives. It is people who stretch themselves in life, be they women running catering businesses, who demand more from the products they buy too. The creative execution has brought this thought to life, in an engaging manner."

Amit Parikh, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, HCF said, "It's easy to create an ad for a product where you simply pitch product x against product y. But that was not the case with Raag Gold; the task was to make an ad that would change the buying behaviour and it's not easy. But thanks to a clear brief from the client, we were able to crack it!"