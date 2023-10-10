Adclub's M.Ad Quiz set for November 7, 2023, featuring quiz master Derek O'Brien

There will be two members per team. Every team can get 5 cheerleaders at no cost. The final six teams chosen will go on stage for the final session.
The Advertising Club's most vibrant and entertaining event, M.Ad Quiz, is back with a bang. In association with BRAND EQUITY, M.Ad Quiz will be held on Tuesday, 7th November 2023 at 5.30 pm at Jade Sky, Jade Garden Terrace, 3rd floor, Nehru Centre, Worli, Mumbai, for the participating teams. This year Derek O’Brien will don the role of the Quiz Master.
In addition to the participants from the world of media, advertising and marketing industries, bright and curious professionals from any industry sector are also welcome to participate including the students of Business School.
In an age of Google search, Chat GPT 4, curiosity which is a key ingredient of a curious and cognitively enriched mind has been the biggest casualty. But human ingenuity far exceeds the technology-led readymade answers that fail to nourish a curious mind and this is where is the attraction of M.Ad Quiz, as an answer to a creative mind that can shun the trap of mediocrity. The winners will stand to win gifts like Haier Refrigerator, Titan Watches, Hampers from Unilever, Garnier, Britannia, Mondelez, Dabur, Bombay Shaving Company, and Nestle.
There will be two members per team. Every team can get 5 cheerleaders at no cost. The final six teams chosen will go on stage for the final session. One organisation can send multiple teams.