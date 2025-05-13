AdCounty Media and The Automobile Group announce strategic partnership

AdCounty Media has partnered with The Automobile Group to boost digital innovation and drive performance-based customer engagement for automotive brands in the Middle East, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering hyper-targeted, brand-safe, and performance-driven solutions specifically designed for the modern automotive consumer,” said Delphin Varghese, co-founder and chief revenue officer, AdCounty Media.

AdCounty Media and The Automobile Group will leverage their industry expertise, market insights, and technology to enhance automotive advertising in high-growth markets.

Yash Vardhan, co-founder, The Automobile Group, added, “Our vision with The Automobile Group is to build Asia’s most powerful auto-centric performance network. The partnership with AdCounty is a strategic step toward expanding our footprint in Southeast Asia, especially in Indonesia and the Philippines — markets with immense potential.”

The alliance strategically positions to capitalise on the automobile industry’s growing digital ad spend and double down on its presence in high-potential markets such as Indonesia, the Philippines, the UAE, and other rapidly growing economies with hyper-local expertise and precision-based media purchasing.

Through this partnership, AdCounty and The Automobile Group can leverage over $1.2 billion in combined auto digital ad spend across key markets as auto brands expand their digital investments across growth regions:

Middle East (Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates): approximately $250–350 million

Southeast Asia (Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia): approximately $600–700 million

From EV-specific TikTok campaigns in Indonesia to YouTube test drive promotions in India, the collaboration will provide hyper-local, culturally relevant engagement strategies that align to changing buyer journeys.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with AdCounty, whose expertise and reach will be instrumental in scaling our delivery capabilities in new markets. Together, we aim to redefine how automotive brands connect with their audiences in this region,” said Shwetank Pandit, co-founder, The Automobile Group.

AdCounty Media's own Demand-Side Platform (DSP), along with its contextual targeting capabilities, data-led performance tools and real-time optimisation, will equip The Automobile Group to provide measurable and scalable results for automotive brands competing in Middle East and South-east Asian markets. Together they have the potential to set new benchmarks for marketing effectiveness, audience engagement and return on investment for automotive marketers in these markets.

Brands are ramping up their activity on Google, Meta, TikTok, and programmatic display to drive showroom visits, test drive reservations, and EV familiarity. This tech-powered approach is essential to competing in high-spending markets.

