Adfactors PR launches ‘Frontier Technologies’ practice

The practice will be led nationally by the firm’s chief operating officer (COO), Roger Darashah, supported by a dedicated team of specialists. In Mumbai, it will be led by Sandeep Ajgaonkar, vice-president, Adfactors PR, who was formerly senior general manager, digital & direct marketing at Sun Pharmaceutical and, earlier, editor & marketing head for Express Computer Magazine; in Bengaluru, by T V Mahalingam, senior group head and former National Technology editor at The Economic Times; in Delhi by Priti Setia, group head, who recently joined the firm from Edelman where she was Co-Lead, Integration, Delhi. The practice will be supported by Adfactors PR’s extended team including data scientists, programmers and developers.