AdGlobal360 wins the 11th Fastest Growing Technology Company

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program, which was launched in 2005, is conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP), and is part of a truly integrated Asia Pacific program recognising the India’s fastest growing and most dynamic technology businesses (public and private) and includes all areas of technology - from internet to biotechnology, from medical and scientific to computers/hardware. The program recognises the fastest growing technology companies in India based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years.