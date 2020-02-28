AdGlobal360 wins the 11th Fastest Growing Technology Company

AdGlobal360, a 10-year young MarTech Company headquartered in Gurgaon, is a proud recipient of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 INDIA 2019 Award. Ranked 11th on this prestigious list, AdGlobal360 is one of the fastest-growing companies in the country that utilizes new-age technologies to deliver cutting-edge marketing solutions across business verticals like Auto, FMCG, BFSI, Education, and Travel, among others.
The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program, which was launched in 2005, is conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP), and is part of a truly integrated Asia Pacific program recognising the India’s fastest growing and most dynamic technology businesses (public and private) and includes all areas of technology - from internet to biotechnology, from medical and scientific to computers/hardware. The program recognises the fastest growing technology companies in India based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years.
