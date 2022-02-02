Adidas partners with Indian Men’s Football Vice Captain - Sandesh Jhingan to inspire the youth of the nation

Excited about his relationship with adidas, Sandesh Jhingan said,

“My journey with football has been very enriching, and I aspire to make it a far bigger sport in India than it is today. I am thrilled to be a part of the adidas family, and I feel this association will take me closer to my dream of seeing India develop greater passion for football and gain a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. I feel adidas gets my passion and love for football like no other, given its long-standing relationship with the sport.”