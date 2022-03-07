ADK collaborates with Rage Communications

Japanese major agency, ADK, today announces the acquisition of Rage Communications, an independent agency that specialises in digital experience design and eCommerce solutions. The partnership will combine both organisations’ capabilities in digital marketing, web design and development, analytics, data-driven insights, and content narratives to drive integrated end-to-end performance and brand campaigns for clients.

Headquartered in Chennai, Rage is a digital pioneer that offers a full stack of solutions across CX, CRM, UI/UX and performance marketing solutions for clients around the world. Through its offices in India, Australia (Sydney) and Singapore, Rage provides services to marquee brands and companies such as AMP, Citibank, IIT Madras, IIM Ahmedabad, JLL, Mastercard, Sephora, Sterling Holidays, Tata Motors, Tata Croma and Unilever. These will join ADK’s global roster of clients.