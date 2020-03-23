ADK Fortune and Mankind Pharma say #ThanksForBeingMyFamily

Nakul Sharma, VP and executive creative director, ADK Fortune Communications adds, “Once we locked on the inspiring brief that the medics have kept their doors open while everything else is shutting down, it struck us that they have done us so much more. Like leaving their own loved ones to tend to us a family. This powerful insight is fact of life for every doc, nurse and staff. They are actually living the moments that we have shown in the film. In short, the glory truly belongs to them.”