Ads Performs completes acquisition of Cratis Media

Adnetwork Adsperforms (Ads Performs), a Gurugram based digital marketing agency and affiliate marketing company has said it has acquired Cratis Media Pvt Ltd and all the integration is successfully completed on 25th March 2020. The new entity after the acquisition will be known by its original name of Adnetwork Adsperforms. The two companies did not comment on the transaction size.
The Gurugram head quartered Adnetwork company Ads Performs announced the deal in Jan 2020. Akram Ali, manging director, Ads Performs released a press note expressing his full confidence in the acquisition and said “I have long admired the Cratis Media commitment to innovation to transform the Digital Marketing Industry and this M&A will be a complete win-win situation. Also we will create more value across the entire digital value chain”.
Cratis Media, a company founded in Oct 2015, is one of the known affiliate adnetwork company and has offices in Gurugram, Lucknow and Noida. With this acquisition, Ads Performs aims to enhance synergistic effects through alliances and aims to accelerate growth strategies in the Indian & Global markets and establish a leading position in the digital domain in India.
Siddharth Asthana, managing director of Cratis Media will now be a director in AdnetworkAdsperforms along with Akram Ali, managing director, Adnetwork Adsperforms. He said "I am thrilled to be joining the Ads Performs team and to leverage our capabilities and resources to enable us to transform and innovate the digital marketing industry.
In a joint statement, Akram Ali & Siddharth Asthana said “we were friends since college days and now business partners. Now we aim to leverage our capabilities to expand our scale of operations, and explore new opportunities, with our diverse portfolios and strong financial backup. This is just not only a M&A and a strategic alliance, but also, an alliance of trust and commitment”.
(We got this information in a press release.)