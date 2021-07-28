Ads that match the moment, make an impact

Here are some ideas for an audio creative on Spotify, which we hope will inspire you to try some things that haven’t been done before:

● Provide an elevated sensory experience with a full sonic palette - ASMR, 3D audio, immersive effects, entertaining narration, and great music - to tell memorable stories.

● Explore sequential messaging, telling a story from one ad to the next.

● Use your audio identity, an audio signature, or jingle! The familiarity offers an impactful way to enhance the listener’s sonic environment and effectively get their attention.