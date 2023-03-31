Adsyndicate Services sets a new benchmark for itself and resurging advertising agencies across India

The Covid Phase is over, and advertising is back in its full glory, ready to take on the toughest of marketing challenges with custom made communication solutions. But the rules of the game have changed. Clients are now looking for a 360-degree approach towards communication. They want to be tech savvy enough to connect to the ever-growing segment of Indian youth as well as catch the pulse of the masses through traditional offline media. A perfect communication plan must include the best of both worlds, and should connect relevantly to customers across touch points with consistency and appeal. That’s exactly where Adsyndicate Services comes into the picture. Having acquired 28 new accounts in the past six months across branches in India, the agency is having a dream run under the leadership of its CEO, Mr. U.D. Acharya. He has been the driving force of agency’s phenomenal leap as it looks to widen its advertising footprints with brand solutions in India and across the globe. He has ensured that the creative team gets full freedom to work on marketing challenges and recommend what’s right for the client without restrictions or getting biased by thumb rules. He believes that’s the best way to deliver quality work.