Adsyndicate Services sets a new benchmark for itself and resurging advertising agencies across India

The Covid Phase is over, and advertising is back in its full glory, ready to take on the toughest of marketing challenges with custom made communication solutions. But the rules of the game have changed. Clients are now looking for a 360-degree approach towards communication. They want to be tech savvy enough to connect to the ever-growing segment of Indian youth as well as catch the pulse of the masses through traditional offline media. A perfect communication plan must include the best of both worlds, and should connect relevantly to customers across touch points with consistency and appeal. That’s exactly where Adsyndicate Services comes into the picture. Having acquired 28 new accounts in the past six months across branches in India, the agency is having a dream run under the leadership of its CEO, Mr. U.D. Acharya. He has been the driving force of agency’s phenomenal leap as it looks to widen its advertising footprints with brand solutions in India and across the globe. He has ensured that the creative team gets full freedom to work on marketing challenges and recommend what’s right for the client without restrictions or getting biased by thumb rules. He believes that’s the best way to deliver quality work.
Adsyndicate Mumbai has led by example in quality 360-degree communication work under its branch head, Jatin Padmashali. An ad veteran with 24 years’ experience in advertising and direct marketing communications, and fondly described as Lord Buddha at work, Jatin has played a pivotal role in the agency’s post-Covid resurgence by adding value to existing businesses and onboarding new ones. Besides working on Tata Motors, Royal Sundaram, My 11 Circle and IDFC First, he has a track record of working on industry leading clients like Taj Hotels, JM Morgan Stanley, WNS, Castrol, HPCL, FEDEX, DHL, HUL (Pond’s), Jet Airways, TATA-AIG, Exide, Airtel, UDV (Johnnie Walker) and more. He is also winner of the Echo Leadership Award.
And the Subhas Ghoshal Award - a creative endeavour of the JWT Group. At the helm of creative affairs, CCO Ravindra Bugade AKA Bugsy has been instrumental in making Adsyndicate a top contender in client pitches. Having worked for decades in India’s top-notch advertising agencies like Maa Bozell, IB&W, JWT Mumbai and more, Ravindra brings to the table a seasoned combination of online as well as offline communication excellence, which is a rare combination for clients to get. He has worked for over 200 national and international brands and has won 20+ awards in the national as well as global advertising circuit. With key client acquisitions like Norton Abrasives, Mahindra Tractors & Mahindra Auto, ICICI Prudential and many more, Bugsy asserts that Team Adsyndicate is well on its way to set new benchmarks in the advertising industry. “We are happy to offer clients what they actually need rather than giving them what they ask for. There’s a difference between these two partnering propositions, the former approach works well if done with the right intent.” says an elated Ravindra Bugade, CCO Adsyndicate Services Ltd. as he dedicates the meteoric rise of Adsyndicate to the agency’s CEO Mr. U.D. Acharya.
(We got this information in a press release).