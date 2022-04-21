ad:tech 2022 to set the tone for the marketing and media with exciting opportunities that lay ahead

Jaswant Singh, country head, ad:tech says, “We are looking forward to creating an environment where businesses and professionals from the industry can come together and share their experience with one another. Yes, business is bouncing back and we are back in our offices and in meetings, but there is one thing that has forever changed because of the past 2 years - The acceleration of digital behaviours isn’t abating, and nor are customers’ expectations. I’m looking forward to the exciting insights and paradigm shifts that we are about to experience. ad:tech Expo 2022, is all about rising above the challenges and setting the tone for the future!”