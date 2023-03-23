ad:tech 2023 concludes with new industry collaborations

Jaswant Singh, country head, ad:tech said, “This year has been truly exciting as we're ever being introduced to several new avenues for driving growth. Modern technology including GPT4, influencer and social media and the explosion of marketplaces & platforms are promising Brands new alternates to scale quickly and engage today’s consumers.

We saw record participation this year and like all other years, the marketing and advertising fraternity greeted and accepted ad:tech 2023 as their platform of choice to get valuable insights to help them achieve their business goals and stay ahead of the competition."