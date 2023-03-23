ad:tech 2023 concludes with new industry collaborations

The two action-packed days witnessed 6000+ advertising and marketing members of the fraternity.
After focusing on the new world order last year, ad:tech 2023 was all about collaborations and creating efficiencies in the use of adtech & martech, commerce media, and creativity and culture to maximise ROI, create optimum customer value, and enhance customer experience. This year's theme encompassed the major challenges in marketing and the evolving dynamics of the marketing industry, successfully garnering 120+ speakers, 6000+ marketing professionals, and 35 sponsors and partners for the event. The day drew to a close with Jaspreet Bindra, Tech Expert and Author - The Tech Whisperer delivering an enthralling keynote on how Generative AI and ChatGPT are shaping our future. And the icing on the cake was an entertaining closing session by Influencer & Content Creator - Aiyyo Shraddha, whose analogies on corporate life had the crowd in splits.
In the opening keynote address on 'How New Brands Are Challenging The Status Quo', Akash Deep Batra, Executive Director & Head of Marketing, Growth, CX, & Analytics, DBS, Ainara Kaur, Co-Founder, Belora Paris, Vinay Singh, Co-Founder, Fireside Ventures, Utsav Malhotra, CEO, Noise, and Vipul Gupta, Founder and Director, Re’equil, discussed how to provide more value to customers by setting the right expectations and bringing the challenger mindset to the game. Among other key sessions were 'The Unthinkable Is Happening In E-Commerce' by Shireesh Joshi, Chief Business Officer - ONDC and 'Future Of Omni-Commerce' by Gaurav Jadeja, Head-Digitisation - Google and Prateek Gupta, Digitisation Lead - Tech & Retail Vertical - Google India.
The exhibition saw 60+ unique adtech and martech companies partaking in the expo along with industry experts including the likes of Akshay Salaria, Director-Acquisition and MarTech - Tata Digital, Shipra Srivastava, Head of Media, CRM & Partnerships - Spotify, Lee Brown, VP, Global Head of Advertising Business & Platform - Spotify Advertising, Madhur Acharya, VP E-Commerce - Lenskart, Shantanu Deshpande, Founder and CEO - Bombay Shaving Company, Aditya Swaminathan, Associate Vice President - PaytmAds, Gulshan Verma, CEO - JioAds, Shalini Poddar, EVP-Head of Ads - Disney+Hotstar, Shankar Prasad, Founder and CEO - Plum and Siddharth Puri, Founder and CEO - Tyroo.
Jaswant Singh, country head, ad:tech said, “This year has been truly exciting as we're ever being introduced to several new avenues for driving growth. Modern technology including GPT4, influencer and social media and the explosion of marketplaces & platforms are promising Brands new alternates to scale quickly and engage today’s consumers.
We saw record participation this year and like all other years, the marketing and advertising fraternity greeted and accepted ad:tech 2023 as their platform of choice to get valuable insights to help them achieve their business goals and stay ahead of the competition."
(We got this information in a press release).