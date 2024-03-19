ad:tech 2024 concludes with a focus on ’Quest for High and Stable Growth’

This year, the event centered around the theme "Quest for High and Stable Growth," which mirrored the industry's commitment to effective and impactful strategies. It highlighted the continuous pursuit of growth amidst the backdrop of global uncertainties, geopolitical tensions, and economic instability. Acting as a central hub where technology, marketing, and innovation intersect, the event drew over 70+ sponsors and exhibitors, featured more than 110 speakers, and welcomed over 6000+ delegates from 90 cities and 20+ countries. The conference showcased an impressive lineup of keynote speakers renowned for their expertise in marketing and technology.