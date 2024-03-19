ad:tech 2024 concludes with a focus on ’Quest for High and Stable Growth’

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The event showcased industry leaders, featured insightful sessions on Gen Z behavior and the future of TV media buying, and highlighted India's startup ecosystem.
ad:tech, the leading event for marketing technology and media, successfully completed its two-day conference and exhibition on March 14, 2024, at the Yashobhoomi - India International Convention and Expo Centre in Delhi, spread over 35000+ sq ft area of space. Since 2011, ad:tech has been a milestone event for the digital advertising industry in India and globally.
This year, the event centered around the theme "Quest for High and Stable Growth," which mirrored the industry's commitment to effective and impactful strategies. It highlighted the continuous pursuit of growth amidst the backdrop of global uncertainties, geopolitical tensions, and economic instability. Acting as a central hub where technology, marketing, and innovation intersect, the event drew over 70+ sponsors and exhibitors, featured more than 110 speakers, and welcomed over 6000+ delegates from 90 cities and 20+ countries. The conference showcased an impressive lineup of keynote speakers renowned for their expertise in marketing and technology.
The marketing summit focussed on growth strategies for the future. Tom Fishburne, known for his work as The Marketoonist, led an insightful session on understanding Gen Z behaviour. Deconstructing GenZ, he urged financial brands to ditch sales tactics in favour of humour for lasting engagement and growth.
A panel discussion featuring Shireesh Joshi from ONDC envisioned a future where anyone can invent and connect directly with customers. This "open network" approach, likened to the simplicity of a phone call, was believed to empower creators and sellers to build their influence and drive growth within the ONDC framework.
The future of TV media buying was also a hot topic, with experts like Gulshan Verma (Jio Ads), Prabhvir Sahmey (Samsung Ads), Tom Dover (Microsoft Ads) and Rajiv Rajagopal (GroupM Finecast) highlighting the enduring influence of traditional media on online viewership despite the OTT shift. Data-driven decisions were a key focus, with Anuja Mishra (Mamaearth) advocating for actionable insights and Shamik Banerjee (Apollo 24/7) emphasising a measured, research-oriented approach to translating data into solutions.
The panel, consisting of the Mission Start Ab from a team comprising Anisha Singh (She Capital), Manish Chowdhary (Wow Skin Science), Arjun Vaidya (V3 Ventures), Nalin Mehta (MoneyControl), explored the rise of India's startup ecosystem, with the discussion highlighting the growing global interest fueled by a digitally savvy population and a maturing entrepreneurial landscape. Panelists agreed that India is a prime destination for investment and startups due to its growing middle class and supportive government policies and infrastructure.
At ad:tech 2024, the expo floor featured more than 60 companies, including next-generation innovators and disruptors, showcasing expertise in AI, CTV, Retail Media, CPaaS, Data & Measurement, Performance Marketing, Ad Fraud, and more. Notable brands such as WhistleFEED, serving as the Platinum Sponsor, alongside Samsung Ads and affle as Diamond Sponsors, played crucial roles in the event's success. Attendees explored Future Tech, delving into the latest technological advancements shaping the marketing landscape. Discussions encompassed Commerce Everywhere strategies for engaging consumers across digital platforms, the significance of personalised brand interactions in Identity, Addressability, and Consumer Experience, and strategies for achieving rapid yet sustainable growth in Accelerated & Sustainable Growth sessions.
Michael Dobell, co-founder of Media.Monks, shared insights on digital content and technology trends, focusing on AI adoption. He stressed simplifying processes and involving all team members to speed up the supply chain. Despite concerns, AI is gaining acceptance across industries and is seen as a game-changer akin to a smartphone camera in photography. In advertising, consumer influence is paramount, with a trend towards direct information seeking, bypassing traditional marketing channels. This shift highlights the need for businesses to adopt agile strategies that can change and adapt to evolving consumer behaviour.
Unveiling the future of marketing, the insightful drivers of Growth Report 2024, based on the voices of over 70 industry leaders, was also shared with attendees. This report revealed a shift in focus: brands are prioritising "stable and profitable growth" over unbridled expansion. The emphasis is maximising return on ad spend through efficient customer journeys and experiences. However, innovation remains a key driver, with marketers exploring AI, MarTech, CTV, and Retail Media.
Attendees had the opportunity to network with leading decision-makers, glean insights from industry experts, and present their products and services to a deeply engaged audience. The event also provided recruitment avenues, enabling companies to acquire top talent in digital marketing.
Reflecting on the event's outcomes, Jaswant Singh, country managing director of ad:tech India, expressed, "ad:tech 2024 has provided a platform for industry stakeholders to connect, share insights, and tackle the evolving challenges of marketing and technology. As showcased by the ad:tech ‘Drivers of Growth’ report, India stands as a bastion of resilience in an uncertain global economic climate, a story that was beautifully weaved through the entire conference. The insightful discussions, innovative solutions, and collaborative spirit exhibited during the event underscores the collective commitment towards driving profitable and stable growth and fostering meaningful innovation."
