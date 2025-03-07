ad:tech New Delhi honours top innovators in marketing technology

ad:tech New Delhi introduced the ad:tech Honours, an awards initiative highlighting leaders in marketing technology. The event took place on March 6 at ad:tech New Delhi, Yashobhoomi, in collaboration with the International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter. Industry leaders gathered to acknowledge individuals and organisations driving tech-driven marketing. This marked the first large-scale recognition of marketing technology’s impact on the industry.

Advertisment

For 14 years, ad:tech New Delhi has focused on digital transformation in marketing. This year, it introduced ad:tech Honours to recognise leaders using technology to improve brand engagement, customer experience, and business growth. The awards aim to set industry standards for digital excellence across marketing disciplines.

The ad:tech Honours gain credibility through collaboration with the International Advertising Association (IAA), a global organisation focused on marketing and communications. ad:tech and the IAA India Chapter use their expertise and evaluation process to set industry standards for recognising technology and innovation in marketing.

As technology continues to redefine the marketing ecosystem, ad:tech Honours acknowledges excellence in:

Marketing Automation/Marketing Cloud

Data, Analytics & Intelligence

Social Media

Conversational Marketing

Retail Media/eCommerce

Influencer Marketing

AI Interventions in Marketing

Performance Marketing

Innovation

From established industry veterans to emerging disruptors, the awards spotlight those leveraging cutting-edge technology to create impactful marketing solutions.

As marketing continues its technology-driven evolution, the ad:tech Honours will stand as a beacon of inspiration, innovation, and excellence. The winners represent the cutting edge of the industry, setting new standards for leveraging technology in marketing.

“Technology is no longer just a tool—it is the driving force behind modern marketing success. These awards celebrate the visionaries shaping this future,” said Jaswant Singh, country managing director of ad:tech India. “We hope the ad:tech Honours will inspire even greater innovation and set new industry benchmarks in the years to come.”

Neena Dasgupta, IAA Mancom member and CEO and Founder of The Salt Inc. Consulting, aptly stated, “We always celebrate campaigns, the creative, the people; now we are taking a pause to celebrate the platforms and technologies that make it happen!”

Abhishek Karnani, president, International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter, added, “The IAA is committed to fostering conversations, advancing skills, and leveraging AI to empower the industry. We are proud to partner with ad:tech for the Honours Awards, celebrating innovation in advertising and marketing. Congratulations to the winners, and a heartfelt thanks to our supporters, jury, and the dedicated efforts of the entire ad:tech team.”

afaqs! received this information in a press release.