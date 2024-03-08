ad:tech New Delhi to kick off its 2024 edition on March 13th and 14th

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
ad:tech 2024 aims to delve into the latest trends and industry breakthroughs that will redefine the marketing and technology landscape.
ad:tech New Delhi, a renowned platform for marketing, technology, and media, is poised to kick off its 2024 edition on March 13th and 14th at Yashobhoomi - India International Convention and Expo Centre, Delhi. Celebrating a 14-year legacy, ad:tech continues to be a cornerstone event, shaping the future of marketing and technology.
The overarching theme for this year's event is "Quest for High and Stable Growth," mirroring the industry's relentless pursuit of effective and impactful growth strategies amid global uncertainties and economic unrest. In the face of an ever-evolving economic landscape and shifting consumer behaviours, brands are urged to enhance agility in their digital capabilities and marketing strategies.
The event will feature keynote speakers renowned for their expertise in marketing and technology. Tom Fishburne, creator of Marketoonist and author of "Your Ad Ignored Here," will offer a blend of humour and insight into GenZ at the conference. Michael Dobell, co-founder of Media.Monks, will explore new trends in AI usage and digital content. The Mission Start Ab team, including Anisha Singh, Manish Chowdhary, and Arjun Vaidya, will discuss India's quest for high and stable growth. Numerous other esteemed speakers from diverse sectors will contribute their insights, making ad:tech 2024 a comprehensive platform for learning and networking.
Future Tech: Exploring the latest technological innovations shaping the future of marketing.
Commerce Everywhere: Discussing strategies for engaging consumers across various digital platforms.
Identity, Addressability, and Consumer Experience: Examining the importance of personalized brand interactions.
Accelerated & Sustainable Growth: Highlighting strategies for achieving rapid yet stable business growth.
This edition promises to attract over 120+ sponsors and exhibitors, 100+ speakers, and 6000+ marketers from around the world. The expo floor will showcase a diverse range of next-gen innovators and disruptors, spanning expertise in areas such as AI, CTV, Retail Media, CPaaS, Data & Measurement, Performance Marketing, Ad Fraud, and more. Notable brands, including WhistleFEED, Samsung Ads, and affle, will play key roles as sponsors.
Jaswant Singh, country managing director of ad:tech India, remarked, "While sustained profitable growth is a universal goal, it is an elusive one for many companies. At ad:tech 2024 we discuss How Brands can manage their growth strategies: how fast to grow; where to seek new sources of demand and how to leverage tech and innovations available. The conversations at our conference span a diverse spectrum of topics, including how to leverage AI, Retail Media, Commerce everywhere and the ad:tech Expo features a range of exhibitors: from innovative startups to pioneering major marketing and tech companies”
Attendees can anticipate networking opportunities with top decision-makers, gain insights from industry experts, and showcase products and services to a highly engaged audience. The event also provides recruitment opportunities for companies seeking to hire top talent in digital marketing.