Advertising Club Bangalore presents The Big Bang Awards 2023

The Advertising Club Bangalore's Big Bang Awards 2023 celebrated the best in creative, design, media, and digital work from across the country.
The evening saw V-ROK Communications crowned health care agency of the year, Origami Creative was named design agency of the year. The best creative agency went to Plainspeak and Wavemaker bagged both digital and media agency of the year titles.
Mondelez India emerged victorious as client of the year. This year's Big Bang Awards witnessed a surge in participation, receiving 374 entries from 42 agencies and 109 clients across 13 cities and 9 states and the Awards included regional languages as well this year.
"We were overwhelmed by the response," shared Laeeq Ali, president, The Advertising Club Bangalore.
Malavika Harita, chairperson, Big Bang Awards, said, "It's been incredible to witness the evolution of the Big Bang Awards over the past 20 years. This year's entries were a delight, pushing boundaries and embracing regional voices. Recognising data analytics as an emerging force was also a thrilling step."
The Advertising Club Bangalore, one of the oldest advertising clubs in the country, having been in existence for over 3 decades, has been conducting the Big Bang awards for over 2 decades now, except for the pandemic year of 2020.
The major sponsors of the Big Bang Awards this year were Jio Cinema and Sports 18, who held the platinum sponsorship. Snapchat was the gold partner, while ABP and Asianet were the silver partners. The bronze partner designation was shared by Star Suvarna, Tally Solutions, and Cycle Agarbathi. Radio City served as the radio partner.
The Big Banyan, Roulette, Fireball, and Kingfisher Ultra were the preferred pouring partners, with Coca Cola and Schweppes serving as the beverage partners. Afaqs, Adgully, and Medianews4u were the online media partners for the Big Bang Awards along with e4m as the community partner.
