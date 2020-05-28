Aegon Life Insurance launches industry’s first Life Plus hospitalization cover for COVID-19 with Flipkart

In an industry-first move, Aegon Life, the pioneer of digital insurance in India, has announced the launch of ‘Life Insurance with COVID-19 Cover’ for hospitalization expenses up to Rs 1 lakh along with Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace. This launch is aimed to provide Flipkart customers with a comprehensive insurance cover against COVID-19, that can be availed on the Flipkart app instantly along with the base life insurance plan. This innovative offering of ‘Life Insurance with COVID-19 Cover’ supports the policyholder by covering hospitalization costs of up to INR 1 Lakh on minimum 24 consecutive hours of hospitalization on the first-ever diagnosis of COVID-19 condition along with death benefit from the life cover. This product available on Flipkart first, is aimed to help millions of people to financially protect themselves from the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic in an affordable way from the convenience and safety of their home.