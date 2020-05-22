Aegon Life Insurance pledges ‘No Violence’ against doctors through its #savethesaviour initiative

Aegon Life Insurance has launched a unique digital campaign, #Savethesaviour, to show gratitude towards the doctors and thank them for their hard work and dedication, during these times of crisis. Doctors give more than 100% of their effort to the society, leaving behind their families to help the country combat the novel Corona virus every single day. In this heart-warming digital campaign, Aegon Life has thrown light on the horrid violence faced by the doctors in the country almost every day. Through the #Savethesaviour initiative, Aegon Life is urging people to take a pledge to protect the doctors who protect us.