Aegon Life tells kids #Responsiblebachebanjao this Mother’s Day

Aegon Life is urging youngsters to be thoughtful of their mother’s needs and wellbeing and to be a responsible child.
Aegon Life Insurance, pioneer of digital insurance in India, has launched a new digital campaign #Responsiblebachebanjao saluting mothers on the occasion of Mother’s Day. Through this campaign, Aegon Life is urging youngsters to be thoughtful of their mother’s needs and wellbeing and to be a responsible child. It is an effort to teach the value of ‘caring for the one who cares for you.’
The digital campaign is conceptualised by Enormous.
Commenting on the campaign, Mayur Kaku, Head – Branding, Aegon Life Insurance, said, “Mothers are the unsung heroes in every family. With this film, we want to salute and thank all those mothers who leave no stone unturned to make lives tension free for their children. They may not need a day to celebrate or remind them how much they love their children, but we often take them for granted.
#Responsiblebachebanjao campaign is our attempt to encourage youngsters to return the love. We want them to reciprocate these feelings by being responsible. Small initiatives like having a conversation, taking note of her interests, teaching them, or making her favourite meal will make her feel cared for and special every day.”
The video showcases various situations of a child helping and taking care of their mothers. e.g.: spending time with her over a cup of chai, teaching her to make video calls via WhatsApp, helping her with chores, etc.
Aegon Life as a brand believes in removing tension around securing families’ lives, it takes inspiration from selfless mothers who go to great lengths to protect and care for their loved ones.
Link to the video:
(We got this information from a press release)