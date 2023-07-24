Affinity acquires German consumer engagement tech company Opinary

The acquisition adds a highly-engaging media touchpoint to Affinity’s portfolio of privacy-friendly advertising solutions for its existing advertisers and a new monetization and audience enrichment product for its publishers, across US, UK, EU, India and Asia. Additionally, the acquisition strengthens Affinity’s market presence in the EU through Opinary’s extensive network of brands and publishers. Opinary’s leadership team of Cornelius Frey, Pia Frey, Lothar Krause and Torben Brodt, and team of 26 in Germany will join Affinity’s team of 400 across India, US, UK, Indonesia, China, Malaysia and Brazil, taking the overall team strength to 430.