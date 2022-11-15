Affinity selected as a 2022 Red Herring Top 100 Global Company

Affinity provides full funnel advertising platforms for both brand and performance focused advertisers across its business units, which include mCanvas, VEVE, SitePlug and Yield Solutions. Each of these platforms also have publisher-facing monetization products. Affinity also provides SaaS products for publishers who monetize using display, commerce and app-installs through its products AdOpsOne, SitePlug Nucleus and VEVE Market. Collectively, Affinity will generate more than $1.3 billion in gross merchandise value for its 2,000+ advertiser clients in 2022.