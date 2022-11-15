Affinity selected as a 2022 Red Herring Top 100 Global Company

Red Herring’s Top 100 Global list recognizes fast-growing private companies from US, Europe and Asia and is a mark of distinction for innovative technologies.
Affinity Global Inc., a leading international advertising technology holding company, today announced it has been named to the 2022 list of Red Herring Top 100 Global winners.
Recognition for Affinity Global Inc. was due to its strong portfolio of fast-growing ad tech products which have a year-over-year revenue growth of more than 100 percent.
Affinity provides full funnel advertising platforms for both brand and performance focused advertisers across its business units, which include mCanvas, VEVE, SitePlug and Yield Solutions. Each of these platforms also have publisher-facing monetization products. Affinity also provides SaaS products for publishers who monetize using display, commerce and app-installs through its products AdOpsOne, SitePlug Nucleus and VEVE Market. Collectively, Affinity will generate more than $1.3 billion in gross merchandise value for its 2,000+ advertiser clients in 2022.
“Being named to the Top 100 Global is validation of our ongoing effort to assemble a powerful set of performance and brand advertising alternatives for advertisers and SaaS products for publishers,” said Lavin Punjabi, founder and CEO of Affinity Global Inc. “The recognition is a huge honor, especially coming from such a widely respected brand as Red Herring.”
Red Herring’s editorial staff evaluated the companies on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technology innovation, management quality, strategy and market penetration.
“Choosing the companies with the strongest potential was by no means a small feat this year,” said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. “After rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across the globe to the Top 100 Winners. We believe Affinity Global Inc. embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture.”
Red Herring editors were among the first to recognize that companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Yahoo, Skype, Salesforce.com, YouTube, and eBay would change the way we live and work. Thousands of the most interesting and innovative companies have graced the Top 100 list over the years.
(We got this information in a press release).