AGEasy by Antara unveils a campaign for seniors, ‘Let Your Love for Life Never Age’

The innovative campaign endures love shared by senior couples and demonstrates how AGEasy helps them in keeping up the youthful spirit.
AGEasy by Antara, a platform dedicated to enhancing the well-being of seniors through health and wellness solutions has launched a campaign, ‘Let Your Love for Life Never Age’.
The campaign has been conceptualised and executed by Havas Worldwide India. It is a celebration of the boundless energy and love that seniors bring to life every day. The brand believes that age should never be a barrier to enjoying life to the fullest, and this campaign showcases their commitment to that belief.
Rohit Khatua, chief marketing officer, Antara Senior Care, said, “From independent-living senior residences to assisted care services, Antara's mission is to positively impact the lives of seniors and their families. With our new offering, AGEasy, we have taken one more step ahead in creating an integrated age-well ecosystem for seniors.”
Md. Shahid Shams, head of growth marketing, Antara Assisted Care Services, added, “This film will help us spread awareness about AGEasy by Antara, and enable us to reach a wide audience, so they may access our services and manage their chronic conditions better.”
Speaking about the campaign, Anupama Ramaswamy, chief creative officer, Havas Worldwide India, said, "Age should never come in between us and living life to the fullest. That’s the message this touching story wants to tell the world. We wanted Antara to be seen as a friend, who understands their passions and desires. A friend who makes them feel like age is just a number. A friend who encourages them to explore their childlike innocence and feel alive at every moment."
