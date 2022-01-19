Agro Tech Foods forays into chocolate confectionery category with its latest delectable offering ‘Sundrop Duo’

Commenting on the new product launch and TVC, Asheesh Sharma, vice president marketing, Agro Tech Foods said, “With this launch, Sundrop enters the chocolate confectionery segment and unlocks a huge growth opportunity for the brand. There has been an increasing consumer demand for the products that are indulgent and yet nutritious. The launch of Sundrop Duo is a step in the direction of fulfilling an unmet consumer need for indulgent yet nutritious product. We believe this offering will continue our mantra of bringing unique and palatable products as per the requirements of the Indian consumer. The TVC clearly positions this product as a fusion - of taste and health being depicted through a cross cultural and multi-lingual love story representation.”