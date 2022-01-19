Agro Tech Foods forays into chocolate confectionery category with its latest delectable offering ‘Sundrop Duo’

Differentiated offering – Coconut filled chocolate with moderate sugar content.
Agro Tech Foods recently announced its entry into the chocolate confectionery segment with the launch of the latest cocoanut Centered product under the brand name Sundrop Duo. This product launch is yet another innovation affirming Agro Tech Foods efforts in offering healthy and nutritional products to consumers.
Sundrop Duo is a value added proposition in the fiercely competitive chocolate confectionery segment. It is a delicious offering with a fusion of real & juicy coconut in the center, wrapped around rich, milky chocolatey layer outside. Sundrop Duo is also a unique fusion of healthy meets tasty as it contains less sugar without compromising the taste element.
The launch of Sundrop Duo is supported by a TVC launched in 6 different languages – Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, and builds on the brand promise of offering a unique taste but with a twist. The TVC depicts fusion of cultures as a Sikh guy singing a Tamil song that brings surprise to the Tamil girl. The film correlates it with a similar pleasant surprise which can be felt while consuming Sundrop Duo, embodied as “Taste ka Asli Fusion.”
Commenting on the new product launch and TVC, Asheesh Sharma, vice president marketing, Agro Tech Foods said, “With this launch, Sundrop enters the chocolate confectionery segment and unlocks a huge growth opportunity for the brand. There has been an increasing consumer demand for the products that are indulgent and yet nutritious. The launch of Sundrop Duo is a step in the direction of fulfilling an unmet consumer need for indulgent yet nutritious product. We believe this offering will continue our mantra of bringing unique and palatable products as per the requirements of the Indian consumer. The TVC clearly positions this product as a fusion - of taste and health being depicted through a cross cultural and multi-lingual love story representation.”
The product is available in assorted packs ranging from a 9.5g bar priced at INR 5, 23.5g bar priced at INR 10 to other multi packs at standard price points.