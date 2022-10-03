aha and Sprite collaborate to make 100% Telugu entertainment accessible to everyone

Ropes in Keerthi Suresh for its newly launched campaign.
The leading OTT platform aha, which offers only local entertainment, has partnered with the beverage brand Sprite in a co-branded partnership that is the first of its kind in Telugu-speaking states. The campaign entitled "Friday Night is perfect with Sprite and aha-100% Telugu Entertainment" was launched with the idea to position Sprite as the preferred drink during aha OTT consumption on Fridays. Consumers can buy the Sprite bottles carrying the aha logo and scan the QR code to access 24 hrs free of aha's unlimited entertainment. This offer is exclusive to consumers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for a limited period. The ad film runs around how Keerthi is dodging her parent's plan of attending a wedding just to chill at home watching a movie on aha with Sprite. The central insight in this campaign is how critical the Friday fix is for young consumers these days & how aha and Sprite give you that fix.
Launched with a promise to provide Non-Stop Entertainment, this partnership will be instrumental in allowing the audience in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to access the high-quality local content offered by aha and experience the entertainment in their native language. Viewers can access the content free of cost and watch over 250 films with Blockbusters such as Bheemla Nayak, DJ Tillu, series, and original shows like Dance Ikon, Unstoppable for the first 24hrs and later choose from the multiple subscriptions offers on the platform starting from Rs 149.
Commenting on this partnership, Ajit K Thakur, CEO, aha, said, "At aha, we have always tried disruptive innovations to reach our consumers and make 100% local entertainment accessible. We are happy to partner with a leading brand like Sprite to bring great consumer delight. Our audience can access unlimited Telugu content for free by a mere scan of a QR code on a sprite bottle. We are confident that with partnerships like this, we can bring 100% Telugu entertainment closer to Telugu-speaking audiences where they are.”
Speaking on the partnership, Nitin Burman, head non-subscription revenue, aha said, "We are thrilled to be working with the prestigious beverage brand Sprite. Sprite's presence and strong emphasis on entertainment will make it possible for local consumer markets to function by providing appropriate entertainment at affordable prices. This collaboration will allow aha subscribers in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to watch their favourite films, series, and shows on aha gold from the comfort of their own homes.”
Speaking on this engagement & co-branded campaign with aha, Keerthy Suresh, said, "I am excited to be associated with aha Telugu. This aha and Sprite partnership is innovative and helps Telugu audiences consume much more entertainment than before. "
The latest partnership underscores aha’s aim to entertain the audience in regional markets and make the app accessible through partnership synergies.