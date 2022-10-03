aha and Sprite collaborate to make 100% Telugu entertainment accessible to everyone

The leading OTT platform aha, which offers only local entertainment, has partnered with the beverage brand Sprite in a co-branded partnership that is the first of its kind in Telugu-speaking states. The campaign entitled "Friday Night is perfect with Sprite and aha-100% Telugu Entertainment" was launched with the idea to position Sprite as the preferred drink during aha OTT consumption on Fridays. Consumers can buy the Sprite bottles carrying the aha logo and scan the QR code to access 24 hrs free of aha's unlimited entertainment. This offer is exclusive to consumers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for a limited period. The ad film runs around how Keerthi is dodging her parent's plan of attending a wedding just to chill at home watching a movie on aha with Sprite. The central insight in this campaign is how critical the Friday fix is for young consumers these days & how aha and Sprite give you that fix.