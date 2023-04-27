aha joins the league of 25+ apps on Tata Play Binge

Co-owned by My Home Group and Allu Aravind (Geetha Arts), aha brings choicest of Telugu content for the OTT viewers.
Tata Play Binge, one of India's leading OTT aggregation platforms & aha, the fastest growing 100% Telugu OTT app, are thrilled to announce their exciting partnership. With this collaboration, aha will now join the ranks of 24 other popular OTT apps on Tata Play Binge, including Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, MX Player, SonyLIV, and many more. Additionally, Tata Play DTH subscribers can enjoy Netflix and Amazon Prime Video as add-ons.
aha, true to its name which stands for authentic storytelling, unparalleled entertainment, and a rich cultural experience, is a leading platform that celebrates Telugu culture. Co-owned by My Home Group and Allu Aravind (Geetha Arts), aha has gained popularity in over 190+ countries worldwide. With a focus on innovation and user experience, aha offers a wide range of original content, including 750+ films and 40+ original shows, spanning theatrical releases, talk shows, and reality shows. Led by prominent figures in the Telugu entertainment industry, such as actor Allu Arjun, Vijay Devarakonda, and Producer Dil Raju, aha continues to set the standard for Telugu content, providing an unparalleled entertainment experience that is authentic and engaging, truly representing the rich cultural heritage of the Telugu-speaking community. This includes not only theatrical releases but also popular talk shows, daily serials, and renowned reality shows, providing a comprehensive entertainment experience for Telugu audiences.
“We welcome our newest partner, aha, to the Tata Play Binge family. As the largest and most popular Telugu content OTT app, aha is the perfect fit for Binge, giving our subscribers a rich choice of movies and originals in Telugu and adding to an ever-growing catalogue from 25+ partners,” said Pallavi Puri, Tata Play’s Chief Commercial and Content Officer.
Rakesh CK, head – of SVOD & Business Strategy, spoke at the launch of this partnership, "We are thrilled about our partnership with Tata Play Binge. This collaboration brings together two leading platforms in the Indian OTT space, and it's a fantastic opportunity to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Telugu content to a wider audience. With Tata Play Binge's aggregation of popular OTT apps, aha's engaging and authentic Telugu content will now be accessible to even more viewers, further strengthening our commitment to providing unparalleled entertainment to our audience."
aha boasts a line-up of super hit shows like Telugu Indian Idol, Das ka Dhamki, Unstoppable Season 2 with NBK, Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha, Masooda, Ori Devuda, DJ Tillu, Bheemla Nayaak, Color Photo and more, offering a diverse range of engaging content for Telugu audiences.