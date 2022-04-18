aha launches Tamil Slate

Talking about the announcement of the Tamil launch, Mr.Ram Jupally, Promoter, aha said, “We at aha are constantly working towards catering to all demographics through our diverse and relatable content offerings. The reveal of our Tamil slate today on the occasion of Tamil New Year is a reflection of the belief that entertainment and stories are best told and enjoyed in one’s local language. Silambarasan and Anirudh are not only brand ambassadors for us, but they are our brand partners; whose presence will promote a sense of familiarity among the public and will help them gain the following and respect of the audience. After its success in Telugu, aha is aiming to provide quality content in Tamil with diverse genres to fulfill the interest and demands of different age groups. A majority of our Tamil slate is original content and I believe it is only prudent for the platform to associate with content creators who can complement us in meeting our vision”.