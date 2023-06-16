aha showcases the magic of variety with its new brand campaign starring Allu Arjun

The novel campaign, directed by Trivikram who worked with Allu Arjun earlier in films such as Ala Vaikuntapuramlo and Julayi and delivered some fantastic hits with other star heroes such as Mahesh Babu, Jr. NTR, takes a relatable setting in the life of a new consumer and depicts how aha not just enables but amplifies an individual as well as family time experience. The backdrop against a slice of all genres, such as action, romance, dance, and drama, aha narrates a relatable scenario from every Telugu household, reiterating aha’s relevance in everyday life. Furthermore, this campaign will help consumers to see beyond the functional benefits of being an aha member as it enables them to turn every day into a special and memorable time of togetherness with their family and friends.