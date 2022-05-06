aha unveils its content line-up for May 2022 with 40 titles

aha, the regional OTT platform that provides 100% local entertainment to the people across the world, has announced a stellar content slate for the month of May, which includes 40 titles for their Telugu section. The slate, directed by some of the industry's best filmmakers, will include regional programming as well as the most popular Hollywood films, which will be available in the Telugu section of aha. The users of the app will have access to some of the most well-known international titles, including Sam Raimi's Spiderman series, the Men in Black series, Django Unchained, Black Hawk Down, and many others. Overall, the platform will make over 30 Hollywood films available in Telugu to their audience.The launch of the regional slate in May also ensures that the platform maintains the innovative and diverse content library with the continuation of Telugu Indian Idol, one of the emerging local talent shows hosted by Sree Ram Chandra, with actress Nithya Menon, music composer Thaman, and singer Karthik as its judges.