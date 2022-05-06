aha unveils its content line-up for May 2022 with 40 titles

With over 30 Hollywood films that will now be available in Telugu, the platform diversifies its international content offering.
aha, the regional OTT platform that provides 100% local entertainment to the people across the world, has announced a stellar content slate for the month of May, which includes 40 titles for their Telugu section. The slate, directed by some of the industry's best filmmakers, will include regional programming as well as the most popular Hollywood films, which will be available in the Telugu section of aha. The users of the app will have access to some of the most well-known international titles, including Sam Raimi's Spiderman series, the Men in Black series, Django Unchained, Black Hawk Down, and many others. Overall, the platform will make over 30 Hollywood films available in Telugu to their audience.The launch of the regional slate in May also ensures that the platform maintains the innovative and diverse content library with the continuation of Telugu Indian Idol, one of the emerging local talent shows hosted by Sree Ram Chandra, with actress Nithya Menon, music composer Thaman, and singer Karthik as its judges.
The other high profile reality show that will continue in the month of May will be the second season of the super hit reality game show ‘Sarkaar’, hosted by Pradeep Machiraju. The season, which started on 29th April, has received acclaim from the audience. Viewers will be able to stream the next few exciting episodes this month. The coming episodes will feature Hema Chandra, Mohana Bhogaraju, Saketh Komunduri, Madhu Priya along with Vishwak Sen and his team from Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam.
Fahad Fasil's Thondimuthalum Drikasakshiyum, a national winning film is set to premiere as ‘Dongata’. The film will exclusively premiere on the platform this week on 6th May from 12 AM. The film is an eye-catcher for all those appreciated his powerful stint in Pushpa – The Rise.
Speaking on the launch for the month, Ajit Thakur, CEO of aha, said, “We at aha are focused on offering diverse content that appeals to all age groups. The platform is expanding and diversifying itself by creating an original slate and streaming highly popular Hollywood films in the local language. We have recently launched a stunning Tamil slate in association with immensely talented creators. However, our stint in curating and creating Telugu content for the local audience has already made aha, a reliable platform for accessing Telugu entertainment.”
(We got this information in a press release).