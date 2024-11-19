AI Anchor Zeenia returns as Zee 24 TAAS launches election coverage programming

Zee 24 TAAS brings back its AI anchor, Zeenia, to cover the Maharashtra elections. Zeenia will provide data-driven analysis on key topics including politics, religion, economics, and social issues, offering viewers real-time, unbiased insights into the electoral landscape.

As part of the channel's special programming, ‘महासंग्राम’(Mahasangram), Zee 24 TAAS will provide uninterrupted Lok Sabha election coverage starting on November 20, 2024, from 7 am onwards with exit polls at 6 pm. The programming will include live updates from constituencies, interviews with political leaders, expert discussions, real-time voter turnout, breaking news, and analysis of political strategies. The channel will use advanced technology and on-ground reporting, along with AI-driven insights from Zeenia, to offer comprehensive election coverage.

‘महासंग्राम’ will provide real-time updates and analysis on Maharashtra's elections, featuring reports from key constituencies, expert panel discussions, and interviews with political figures to give audiences a clear understanding of the electoral landscape.

Highlighting the channel’s commitment to factual and impactful journalism, Kamlesh Sutar, editor of Zee 24 TAAS, said: “Elections are a cornerstone of democracy, and Zee 24 Taas takes its responsibility seriously in bringing voters closer to the truth.'महासंग्राम' reflects our dedication to delivering accurate, unbiased, and meaningful news that empowers Maharashtra’s citizens to make informed decisions. Our focus will be on covering not just the numbers but the issues, aspirations, and voices that define this electoral process.”

Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of Zee Media Corporation (ZMCL), echoed this sentiment, highlighting, “We continue to prioritise credible and transparent journalism. With 'महासंग्राम,' Zee 24 TAAS is setting a new benchmark in election coverage, providing in-depth reporting that bridges the gap between voters and the democratic process. This programming looks forward to fostering an informed electorate that understands the stakes and significance of these elections.”

