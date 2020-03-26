Airtel and Juggernaut announce FREE access to thousands of e-books on Juggernaut Books

Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s largest integrated telco, today enabled FREE access to thousands of titles on its e-books platform – Juggernaut Books (formerly known as Airtel Books) for all its customers.
As India stays at home to support the Government’s efforts to contain the spread of #COVID-19, readers can now access thousands of top books and novels on Juggernaut Books (formerly known as Airtel Books) for FREE by simply downloading the app (Android/iOS) on their smartphones.
Says Adarsh Nair, chief product officer, Bharti Airtel, “In these unprecedented times, Airtel and Juggernaut are trying to make sure that people have more options to stay engaged as they observe social distancing. And what’s better than getting back to reading. At Airtel, we will continue to innovate and bring exciting digital content to customers across our platforms.”
Adds Chiki Sarkar, Co-Founder, Juggernaut Books said: “We set up juggernaut to find a new kind of reading and a new kind of reader for a changing India. That’s why we felt very strongly about doing something original and imaginative with the coronavirus and the country going in lockdown and people spending more time on their screens.”
Juggernaut Books offers e-books and novels across a wide range of genres – love and romance, business, history and politics, fitness, diet, spirituality and classics.
Top titles on Juggernaut Books include:
• The CEO Factory by Sudhir Sitapati
• Bottle of Lies by Katherine Eban
• Early Indians by Tony Joseph
• Mind Without Fear by Rajat Gupta
• Pyjamas are Forgiving by Twinkle Khanna
• 12 Week Fitness Project by Rujuta Diwekar
• Kohinoor by William Dalrymple
• Century is not Enough by Sourav Ganguly
• Good Economics by Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo
Airtel acquired a strategic stake in Juggernaut in 2017 and is committed to expanding the reach of this fast growing digital publishing platform. Juggernaut has recently launched a path breaking campaign #readinstead with the aim to push people into reading. It is also organizing an innovative online literary festival as part of its efforts to promote reading. The online lit fest will see participation from Juggernaut’s top authors.
As part of its content portfolio, Airtel also offers over 10,000 movies and shows plus LIVE TV to its customers on Airtel Xstream app and over 4 million songs and curated music on Wynk Music.
