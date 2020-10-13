Airtel launches TV channels for medical and engineering exams preparation

This path breaking initiative brings a wide range of benefits to millions of students across India.

• Makes access to Aakash’s high quality test preparation highly accessible by taking it to over 17 mn Airtel Digital TV customers. In particular, it benefits students in smaller towns and villages, who have limited access to broadband/internet.

• Learning on the biggest screen (TV) in the Home makes the experience better for students. All the content will be delivered seamlessly in High video and audio quality.

• In today’s times of social distancing requirements, it helps students access Aakash classes from the safety and comfort of their homes.