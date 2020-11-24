Airtel Delhi Half Marathon partners with Fast&Up

Fast&Up, India’s leading sports and active nutrition brand announced their partnership with Airtel Delhi Half Marathon as the official energy drink partner for the 2020 edition. Fast&Up, which is dedicated to offering athletes and fitness enthusiasts quality nutrition to boost energy during training, will provide energy drink support to the runners with their Fast&Up products and help them enhance their performance on race day. The Airtel Delhi Half Marathon will once again have the best athletes from around the world, running alongside our national elite, in the heart of our capital city. ADHM will follow the highest level of safety standards, with bio-secure zones to ensure a COVID-free race for the elite runners.