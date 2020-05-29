Airtel Payments Bank’s new campaign showcases simplification and access to digital banking for emerging India

With over 500,000 banking points Airtel Payments Bank is taking banking to even unbanked rural hamlets across the country and driving financial inclusion.
Highlighting the importance of a deeply distributed network of banking points that can spearhead the country to become financially inclusive as it takes banking services closer to every Indian, Airtel Payments Bank today released a new campaign based on the theme “Ab nazdeeki dukaan, aapka bank”.
Conceived by Taproot Dentsu, the campaign will have a 360 degree media mix including TV, print and outdoor which will be rolled out in a phased manner. The campaign is led by a TVC which depicts an interesting story of a college student who is able to get started with a bank account at a familiar neighborhood store and also make a cash withdrawal from the account in a matter of minutes to be able to timely deposit her college tuition fees. All this, given the intrinsic features of Airtel Payments Bank.
Since its inception Airtel Payments Bank has been working towards taking hyper-local banking services to the doorstep of every Indian. For this, in addition to being completely paperless and fully digital, the company built an innovative and strong network of Banking Correspondents who are essentially the hyper local neighborhood stores or the more famously known “kirana” stores that is easily accessible to residents in and around the locality.
Even during the COVID-19 lockdown, Airtel Payments Bank has kept its service engine running during the COVID-19 lockdown and leverage its deep retail based banking network to ensure that basic financial services are at an arm’s length for millions of Indians. Over 200,000 Banking Correspondents of Airtel Payments Bank worked on ground to make sure that customers are able to withdraw cash, make money transfers and even buy a range of insurance (health, life, and general) products without having to step out of their neighborhood and contribute to social distancing norms.
Anubrata Biswas, MD & CEO, Airtel Payments Bank said, “We have always had the end consumer at the heart of everything we do as we inch closer to our vision of taking banking services to the underserved majority. We have been extensively working to innovate and build a differentiated and relevant banking ecosystem that is simple, convenient and easily accessible for everyone. With our unique retail based model of small kiranas, medical store and other neighborhood shops that work as banking points, we have been able to making banking services easily accessible across the deeper pockets of the country.”
Agnello Dias, Co-founder & Chief Creative Officer, Taproot Dentsu said, “Airtel Payments Bank is a sorely-needed advantage in these times and the communication, especially the film, highlights how it can be a life saver when you need it most. The ease and simplicity with which you can open an account is vividly demonstrated in this storyline which dramatizes an emergency in a positive manner.”
