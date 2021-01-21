Ajinkya Rahane, Josh Hazelwood, Poonam Yadav and others shine as winners of the 2020 ESPNcricinfo Awards

The year gone by brought cricket challenges like no other before in the wake of Covid-19. “The onset of the pandemic changed international cricket, with fewer matches and stricter regulations,” said Sambit Bal, editor-in-chief, ESPNcricinfo and ESPN South Asia. “Schedules became tighter, players had shorter breaks between demanding matches, and faced higher possibilities of falling ill, while having to also be available for quicker rotation of schedules. However, cricketers rose to the challenge. This year’s winners of the ESPNcricinfo Awards have shown the utmost grit and exemplify the spirit of cricket with their resistance. We congratulate the winners and nominees and wish them an even stronger 2021.”