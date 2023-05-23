Alchemist launches a brand new office in Gurugram

The NCR office is a ful service office by itself and boasts of presence of most of Alchemist group’s verticals like Advertising, CRM, Events and Activation, Production and the Live Business, which owns the IP of Delhi Theatre Festival.
Alchemist Marketing Solutions, now one of top 5 Indian integrated marketing agencies, moves into their new abode at Unitech Business Park, Gurugram. From being just 15 people in NCR office from the total strength of 60, till 3 years ago, the new office already holds the capacity to hold 80 marketing brains and is already 75% full and 100% ready to grow further. With 40+ clients in total of which 12 are new, the agency has more than 170 talented professionals across different cities and verticals.
According to Manish Porwal, the Managing Director of Alchemist Marketing Solutions, “The journey has just begun and we have quick milestones to achieve. The NCR chapter will fulfil many of those dreams we carry for our immediate future” Along with this co-directors, Rajkumar Remalli & Anujita Jain, he expresses gratitude to his Managing Partner, Prabhu Tony and many others who have stayed and grown with the agency for more than a decade, shaping the agency's promise and delivering exceptional services to their clients.
The agency has a significant presence in Delhi, with it’s second largest office here. With a great record with Indian clients who value real world business contribution from the agency, It has been awarded "Agency of the Year" for the last five years by Realty Plus and most recently at the Economic Times Realty Estate Conclave 2023.
The agency's client roster includes prominent real estate companies such as M3M, Smart World, Aavas Financiers, Gaurs, Oxirich, Omaxe, Silverglades etc. in NCR as well as other top realty giants in Mumbai, Pune, Bhubaneswar and other metros of India. Through their experience in different realty brands across India, Alchemist has developed several intellectual property (IP) frameworks for adding value to client business in corporate, retail, and housing sectors. They are also working on a similar framework for the healthcare sector, which aims to understand the consumer decision-making process.
Prabhu Tony, COO, Alchemist NCR and Alchemist Live, has been with Alchemist Marketing Solutions almost since its inception, and leads the NCR chapter. With the support of the three directors, he has played a significant role in their success and is now a brand himself.
Prabhu says “I’m glad to be able to provide our people a state of art office with as much warmth, sunlight and chill zones as the intense work desks. They have consistently contributed to client businesses to win their appreciation and continued trust. With this office, we are ready to repeat the growth trend we have shown for past many years, including covid and I am glad that we didn’t need outside help to design this office as most of our people contributed themselves” He adds that the NCR chapter of the agency has added many senior folk in its leadership including the just joined Mimi Deb, who comes with 25+ years of rich advertising and media experience from top MNC agencies. It already had seasoned professionals like Aastha Kataria, Mansi Badlani and Brijesh Kashab at the helm of Delhi’s growth agenda.
“The secret of life, though, is to fall seven times and to get up eight times.”
― Paulo Coelho, The Alchemist. Manish Porwal has it etched in his mind he says!