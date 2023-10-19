Alchemist Marketing Solutions initiates sustainability marketing practice

The sustainability marketing practice of Alchemist Dotwise will strengthen the company's commitment to environmental and social responsibility.
Alchemist Marketing Solutions has announced the launch of its new practice dedicated to sustainability marketing. The practice will be one more area of specialisation for its digital vertical Alchemist Dotwise, that currently has real estate and healthcare as two key verticals.
In today's business landscape, sustainability has become more than just a buzzword, it is a core value. Brands are emerging with sustainability at the core of their product or message, and require specialised communication.
The team has developed in-house expertise of working collaboratively with multiple stakeholders, and assessing risks and opportunities in the interest of efficiency and reputation for some of the sustainability projects already implemented. The new vertical will enable the company to offer comprehensive sustainability marketing services to its clients.
Anujita Jain, CEO of Alchemist Dotwise, expressed enthusiasm for this new venture, stating, “Establishing the Sustainability Marketing practice was a journey to uncover our team's Ikigai – a fusion of what we're passionate about, excel at, and that benefits both society and our company. Our mission is to assist brands in connecting with a broad spectrum of environmentally-conscious consumers willing to invest in sustainable products.”