Alia Bhatt launches her own label of kids clothing Ed-a-Mamma

Speaking about the brand, founder Alia Bhatt said, ‘ This is a time of great uncertainty for the whole world. The universe is sending us a message: that if we mess with nature, there is a price we all have to pay. If there is a way when we can coexist with nature, include a way to care for nature in everything we do, it would go a long, long way. I’ve tried doing this with a universe of products for children. Every detail does its bit for mother nature. Be it non-synthetic garments, buttons that don’t use plastic, seed bombs that help you grow a garden. Why children’s products? To catch them young and create a love for nature at an early age. ’