All About Music 2023 concluded on high note!

All About Music, India’s biggest and highly anticipated music conference, took place over a span of three days, from 7th to 9th of September at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. All About Music, launched in 2017, is India’s biggest B2B conference dedicated to music. This year marks the success of seven sold out editions by bringing together industry experts and stakeholders from every vertical of the music business and engaging the attendees through discussions around innovations and advances in the business of music.
The event attracted 208+ speakers , 300+ brands , 300+ Artist, 40+ international delegates, 3000+ attendees and hosted over 80 sessions including Panel Discussions, Keynotes, Workshops, Masterclasses, Showcases, Brand Stories and much more enabling attendees to gain valuable insights revolving around the music industry and connect with professionals from the industry.
The theme ‘Transitions’ focused on embracing the unknown and unexplored frontiers of our industry. It encapsulates the personal and universal aspects of this pivotal moment, encouraging people to reimagine the future of the Indian music industry through meaningful connections during the conference.
Prominent personalities who graced the conference were Amit Trivedi, Salim Merchant, Shekhar Ravjiyani, Altaf Tadavi aka MC Stan, Mayur Jumani, Ricky Kej, Raja Kumari, Paul Smith, Lucky Ali, Sunidhi Chauhan, Nucleya, Bismil, Daler Mehndi, Kr$na and many more.
Attendees had the opportunity to chat and network with the professionals from the industry and at Connect Corner Segment.
It also provided an opportunity, called ‘Pitch’, which aims to empower artists, providing them with opportunities to showcase their talent and work directly to filmmakers, showrunners and record labels, facilitating prompt feedback and reviews. It’s divided into 3 categories - 'Pitch to Filmmakers', 'Pitch to Record Labels' and 'Pitch to Showcase'. Some of the esteemed personalities and labels were Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Mohit Suri, Anil Sharma, Vishesh Bhatt and Prakash Parashar and Warner Music, T-Series, Tips Music, Saregama, Universal Music respectively.
Some valuable takeaways and quotes from the conference -
"At All About Music this year, we attempt to navigate the transitions that are shaping the industry's future. With 'Transitions' as our theme, we embrace the enigmatic forces moulding music - from the uncertainty around AI to changing consumption patterns and models within the music industry. Our stage unites local and international voices, bridging genres and cultures"
- Ashish Jose, Business Head - Create and Collab.
According to Kr$na, “Potency is more important than frequency.”
Salim Merchant quoted that “As an artist you must Believe in you and your art."
“The freedom that a musician gets when he is working in his space and doing what he loves, is pure magic. It produces a pure art form!”
“Don’t get lost in the trends, follow the music that your heart wants to bring out.” "It's not an industry, it's a community"
Sunidhi Chauhan says “It’s the belief that you have in yourself that drives you into doing your best.”
According to Lucky Ali, “The real performance happens on the stage when it really touches live hearts.”
According to Ricky Kej, “Showing tons of scientiﬁc data will not be as impactful as getting emotionally connected and spreading a word.”
All in all, the conference was a huge success which helped in bringing together industry experts and stakeholders from every vertical of the music business including record labels, creative agencies, artists, production houses, filmmakers, streaming platforms, brands, music technologies and more. Attendees converged at this dynamic meeting ground to build meaningful connections and stay updated with the innovations and advances of the business of music.
(We got this information in a press release).