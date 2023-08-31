All About Music's 7th Edition is taking place from 7th-9th of September 2023 at Grand Hyatt Mumbai

This year's theme is "Transitions", which focuses on exploring uncharted territories in our industry.
The All About Music conference is returning from September 7-9 at the Grand Hyatt Santacruz Mumbai. The conference, which launched in 2017 as a way to connect the global music industry with the Indian music market, has sold out six straight editions. Attendees can expect to hear from industry experts about the latest innovations and advances in the music business.
This year's theme is "Transitions", which focuses on exploring uncharted territories in our industry. With the emergence of new technologies like artificial intelligence and evolving market trends in the post-pandemic era, we find ourselves at a crossroads. How can we navigate this constantly changing landscape? Who can guide us through this transition? And most importantly, which path should we choose? The theme "Transitions" encompasses both the personal and universal aspects of this critical moment, encouraging people to forge meaningful connections during the conference and reimagine the future of the Indian music industry.
This year's event provides a three-day immersive experience with hand-picked keynote speakers, engaging panels, interactive workshops, captivating artist showcases, engaging masterclasses, and inspiring conversations. Attendees can connect with industry leaders at Connect Corner, network, and pitch their music to filmmakers and record labels. The event will cover a variety of topics, including consumption patterns, navigating the success of an artist, music publishing, understanding your rights, modern-day A&R, effective monetization strategies, and music distribution methods.
Some promising personalities to look forward to in this edition are Shreya Ghoshal, Ricky Kej, Joshua Burke, Alfonso Perez-Soto, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwar, Bismil, Daler Mehndi, Anil Sharma, Jay Mehta, Krsna, MC Stan, Nucleya, Nirmika Singh, Mayur Jumani, Baba Sehgal, Raja Kumari, Satvinder Singh Koli, Srushti Tawade and many more.
Did you know that All About Music has a platform called Pitch Your Music? This is a great opportunity for up-and-coming artists to showcase their talent! There are three categories available: 'Pitch to Filmmakers',
'Pitch to Record Labels', and 'Pitch to Showcase'. You can pitch your music to a jury of filmmakers like Ashwiny Iyer, Mohit Suri, Anil Sharma & Vivek Agnihotri & Sabbas Joseph. You can also pitch to Record Labels like Saregama India, Warner Music India, Universal Music Group, T-series & Tips Music this will allow for prompt feedback and reviews from them. Additionally, the Pitch to Showcase category provides artists with a chance to perform on the main stage after the conference. The aim of the conference is to empower artists and give them the chance to showcase their work directly to filmmakers, showrunners, and record labels.
"At All About Music this year, we attempt to navigate the transitions that are shaping the industry's future. With 'Transitions' as our theme, we embrace the enigmatic forces molding music - from the uncertainty around AI to changing consumption patterns and models within the music industry. Our stage unites local and international voices, bridging genres and cultures" - Ashish Jose, business head - Create and Collab.
Gain insights about India’s music world industry by securing your spot in the making of music history by registering before September 30th!
(We got this information in a press release).