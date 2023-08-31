All About Music's 7th Edition is taking place from 7th-9th of September 2023 at Grand Hyatt Mumbai

This year's theme is "Transitions", which focuses on exploring uncharted territories in our industry. With the emergence of new technologies like artificial intelligence and evolving market trends in the post-pandemic era, we find ourselves at a crossroads. How can we navigate this constantly changing landscape? Who can guide us through this transition? And most importantly, which path should we choose? The theme "Transitions" encompasses both the personal and universal aspects of this critical moment, encouraging people to forge meaningful connections during the conference and reimagine the future of the Indian music industry.