ALTBalaji announces a multi-level alliance with Firework

Divya Dixit, SVP, Marketing, Analytics, and Direct Revenue, ALTBalaji said, “ALTBalaji believes in creating content that appeals across segments through narratives that are unique and untold. We deliver diverse content to the Bharat consumer at affordable pricing, which stands at only .80 paisa per day. Our collaboration with Firework is our effort to provide consumers with the best of entertainment through short video formats. We are certain that the partnership will help both the platforms engage with a new set of audiences while curating more digital touchpoints through a host of interactive and engaging avenues and enhance their viewing experience at the same time.”