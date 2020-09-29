ALTBalaji announces a multi-level alliance with Firework

Firework will host ALTBalaji's short video format content on its platform easily accessible by its users.
Adding another feather in their cap, ALTBalaji scales to new heights to cater to the ever-growing digitally connected audiences across India. Owing to rapid internet proliferation and digitization, ALTBalaji, one of the top 5 OTT app announces a year-long, multi-level alliance with Firework, the world’s largest decentralised short video platform that is driving infinite storytelling capabilities across the open web. The latest alliance will allow the streaming platform to embrace vertical video short stories while amplifying its reach to a larger audience via the vast Firework network.
The partnership will aid ALTBalaji to create, help, and maintain its Original Story Page (OSP), OSPs of the characters/actors on Firework. The association will further provide organic reach to ALTBalaji as well as free to use embed codes to enable the platform to integrate short video stories, across ALTBalaji’s properties. With traditional publishers, OEMs, network operators as partners, Firework’s reach is primarily among the discerning audience of Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities across the country on the open web.
Divya Dixit, SVP, Marketing, Analytics, and Direct Revenue, ALTBalaji said, “ALTBalaji believes in creating content that appeals across segments through narratives that are unique and untold. We deliver diverse content to the Bharat consumer at affordable pricing, which stands at only .80 paisa per day. Our collaboration with Firework is our effort to provide consumers with the best of entertainment through short video formats. We are certain that the partnership will help both the platforms engage with a new set of audiences while curating more digital touchpoints through a host of interactive and engaging avenues and enhance their viewing experience at the same time.”
Sudarshan Kadam, Head of Partnerships and Growth, India and SEA,Firework said, "ALTBalaji is a fantastic addition to our growing content partnerships that include some of the biggest names globally. ALTBalaji not only has a loyal fanbase but has diverse content on its platform. As a part of our association, Firework will power the short video format content of ALTBalaji across our ecosystem and allow ALTBalaji to provide short format content for our content bank.”
ALTBalaji believes in creating shows that appeal across genres and segments with narratives that are unique or untold. Our shows are a mix of thriller, drama, romance, youth drama, horror, comedy, amongst others. Each show present on the platform or in the pipeline has been created, keeping in mind the audience's interest across demographic and sociographic segments that are done by our analytics team.