ALTBalaji direct subscriptions twelve-month revenue at Rs 52.39cr Original show library at 90+

Balaji Telefilms announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve-months ended 31st March 2022.

ALTBalaji remains one of OTT’s most consistent hit content creators adding 13 shows in the twelve months taking the overall library to 90+ shows. The company sold 3.88mn subscriptions during the twelve months ending 31st March 2022. This excludes subscribers on partner apps where the content continues to do well. The company continues its strategy to drive deeper audience engagement by creating content that is targeted at mass India seeking differentiated stories. The platform has over 90+ shows and some of the hits launched in Q4Fy22 includes Lock Upp which garnered immense popularity and became the highest watched reality show in OTT space within a very short span and crossed 500+ million views. At the same time, the engagement time stands at 66 mins, with watch time at 15.75 billion in minutes. Video views stand at 1.29 billion cumulative till date.